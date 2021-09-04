NJPW star Satoshi Kojima will make his promotional debut when he wrestles Jon Moxley in a singles match at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view event. To promote it, he spoke with Sports Illustrated. Here are the highlights:

On Moxley:

“Moxley has earned the respect of wrestling fans around the world, and he’s earned my respect,” said Kojima, speaking to Sports Illustrated through a translator. “To be able to face him is a moment in my career to be proud of.”

His wrestling career:

“The meaning of fighting spirit is something I came to understand when I became a wrestler,” said Kojima, who said he made his debut in July of 1991. “This is my understanding of the concept, and it may be different from someone else’s. A professional wrestler’s focus can’t just be on their opponent, but the crowd as well. I’ve been in this business for 30 years, but it’s something I’m still learning and improving at.”

The match: