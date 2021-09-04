You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

— The Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (w/Marko Stunt) vs. Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico).

— Wheeler YUTA (w/Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor) vs. Baron Black.

— Frankie Kazarian vs. Dean Alexander.

— 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) (w/Daniel Garcia) vs. Hunter Knott & Rosario Grillo.

— The Dark Order (John Silver & 10) (w/Alan ‘5’ Angels) vs. Ren Jones & Zachariah (w/Dustin Rhodes).

— The Pinnacle (Shawn Spears & Wardlow) (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. Brandon Gore & JDX.

— Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue.

— Hikaru Shida vs. Missa Kate.

— Julia Hart (w/Brian Pillman Jr & Griff Garrison) vs. Heather Reckless.

— Jade Cargill (w/’Smart’ Mark Sterling) vs. Blair Onyx.

— Penelope Ford (w/The Bunny) vs. Queen Aminata.