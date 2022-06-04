Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Los Angeles featured Scorpion Sky defending the TNT championship against Top Flight’s Dante Martin, a match that was made official on Wednesday’s Dynamite on TBS.
The showdown was a competitive back and forth contest that saw a number of close calls, but in the end Sky would retain the title after hitting his signature TKO finisher. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
