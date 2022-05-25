AEW superstar and current TNT champion Scorpio Sky recently joined the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including Sky’s thoughts on potentially exploring acting at some point in his career. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he has always wanted to be a professional wrestler:

As of right now, I’m feeling I’m progressing. You know, this is all I’ve ever wanted to do. I’m definitely — you know, there’s a lot of people in the business these days that kind of just get in as a gateway to get to what they really want to do. ‘I want to do this wrestling thing to kind of get my name out there and then do something else.’ Me, it was always about being a pro wrestler, and if it develops into something else, that’s great.

Other areas he’s interested in exploring, including acting:

Yes, I would like to eventually crossover and do a little bit more acting, and yada, yada, yada, and some more podcasting, but, as everybody knows, not all of us can be The Rock, become multimillionaire superstars who are no more known for acting than for pro wrestling. At my core, I’m a professional wrestler, but there’s a lot of stuff I want to do man and acting is one of them. I want to get back into podcasting. I want to do some hosting, I still don’t know if I’m done fighting, honestly, I’ve been thinking a lot lately about wanting to maybe get a little boxing and as I’ve done some MMA fights, but I’ve never done boxing. So that’s one of the things I’m kind of interested in doing as well before I’m too old to do it. So, there’s a lot on the checklist, on the bucket list.

