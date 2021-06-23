Sean Waltman made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vilet to discuss a wide range of topics.

The WWE Hall of Famer recalled a story about how he almost lost his arm due to not taking care of an injury.

“I was in a match. You know Nick Aldis. Nick and I were in a tag match. I don’t want to get into the specifics of how it happened, but it had to do with a clothesline. I hit him, and I tore my pec completely, and my bicep. My pec is gone. I only have half a pec on this side.

My bicep is torn. It’s guts into a ball. That was brutal. That was the most f*cking pain I’ve ever had in my life. I drove four hours home because I was living in Philly at the time. My arm, everything swelled up, and they almost had to cut my arm off. I had this thing called compartment syndrome. Everything started filling up with blood. I should have gone to the hospital instead of driving home for four hours.”