AEW star Serena Deeb was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how she knew she wanted to be apart of AEW from her first taping. Highlights are below.

Says she knew she wanted to sign with AEW after the first taping she attended:

I knew from that first taping that I wanted to be a part of [AEW]. I just had such a positive experience, and just the way it all turned out, I couldn’t have asked for a better story.

Says her objective is to be a locker room leader:

From a personal standpoint, my objective is to be a leader here. I came from a position where I had to be a leader and that’s the thing I’m striving for the most right now is just to be an example and try to help this forge forward, this division forge forward, to be what I know it can be and what everybody knows it can be. Everybody works so hard here. The girls are training all the time. I think it’s just a matter of there’s quite a bit of inexperience. The only thing the only remedy for that is time and energy and working towards making that change. So I think the inexperience is a really good thing, a really positive thing because there’s so much room for growth. There is so much potential. I know the women’s division here, everyone has a really amazing attitude and that’s something that I haven’t seen in other places I’ve been, so we’re at a great starting out point, AEW’s only been around for a little over a year. So there’s so much growth still to be had and I’m just hoping to be a leader and I hope that my matches help elevate other people and I want to bring everybody up. So that’s definitely my intention and I’m looking forward to seeing what this division can do.

