AEW star Serpentico recently joined the Wrestle Buddies podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his ongoing off-screen rivalry with former women’s champion Nyla Rose, and where his beef with the Native Beast originally began. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Explains the origin of his rivalry with Nyla Rose:

“This actually goes back to Jacksonville, Daily’s Place at a live Dynamite. I was actually sitting in the back watching the show, and I’m not even dressed. [I’m wearing] just a mask and my knee high socks, yeah. My knee high socks have my dog’s faces on them. I get a text saying ‘Hey, you’re needed on the next segment in twenty minutes, please get dressed.’ Like uh, it would be terrible if someone stole my gear right now and I couldn’t go out there.”

Says Rose destroyed a bunch of hamburgers during Britt Baker’s celebration:

“So I put on my gear and it happens to be Britt Baker’s celebration. It was me, Luther, Nyla [Rose], Vicky [Guerrero] and we’re all having a party for Britt and we had a bunch of hamburgers. We had like two dozen hamburgers in the ring. Before the segment was over, Nyla Rose had destroyed all of these hamburgers. Me and Luther were just hungry and healthy boys, we just wanted to eat. I forgot what episode this was but she had destroyed all of these hamburgers. Since that day, me and her have had this long-standing feud over hamburgers that she destroyed and I couldn’t eat. Now we’re enemies.”

