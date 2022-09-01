AEW star and former FTW champion Ricky Starks recently participated in an AMA with Bleacher Report to hype his showdown with Powerhouse Hobbs at Sunday’s ALL OUT, where the Absolute One also discussed a number of marquee wrestling topics like what he does when he is feeling down and what advice Cody Rhodes gave him about savoring the moments. Highlights from the AMA can be found below.

Says music helps him when he’s feeling down:

“I’m a human at the end of the day. I do a lot of positive/self-affirmation. I do a lot of looking in the mirror and just saying ‘it’s all good.’ I also listen to a lot of music that puts me in a good mood. There is no way around it, but it’s all about how low are you willing to let yourself go. It’s ok to feel that way as long as you don’t get stuck in it.”

Recalls Cody Rhodes giving him advice about savoring each moment:

“Cody once told me, it’s easier to go through a bunch of food you enjoy rather than to go ahead and savor it. When you savor each moment of the experience, it’s really important. It’s important to live in the present.”

What inspired him for his stroke daddy promos:

“Those are all me. I produced and paid for them. All of them came from my head. Even the videos you see on AEW are done by me. I just wanted to give a different approach on who I was.”