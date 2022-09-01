Chris Jericho is currently dealing with a severe throat injury.

Fozzy announced today that their Save The World tour dates for September have been postponed due to Jericho suffering a “severely bruised larynx” at the Quake By The Lake edition of AEW Dynamite on August 10. This is where he took a loss to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in a match that ended by submission via rear naked choke. There is no word yet on exactly when Jericho was hurt, but he also participated in a post-match brawl with CM Punk.

Fozzy’s statement noted that while Jericho’s injury is healing and the impact is not permanent, his laryngologist has recommended the first two weeks of the tour be postponed so that he can have a full recovery.

Fozzy has moved the postponed tour dates to the spring of 2023, and full updated tour details can be found at FozzyRock.com. The tour will now resume on Thursday, September 29 in Charlotte, NC.

Jericho has not wrestled since the loss to Moxley that night, but he is scheduled to face Bryan Danielson at AEW All Out this Sunday. He did commentary on last night’s go-home Dynamite during Danielson’s win over Jake Hager, and briefly got physical with Danielson after the match.

