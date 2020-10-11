WWE superstar Seth Rollins took to Twitter to hype his final appearance on tomorrow’s edition Monday Night Raw, which was announced earlier today along with several new matchups. The former Grand-Slam champion was recently acquired by SmackDown in the first round of the WWE Draft, and will look to make his presence known on Friday nights.

Rollins writes, “Still with you a little longer. Where I’m going, they cannot come. Final address of the Monday Night Messiah… for the Greater Good.”

Whether Rollins continues his feud with the Mysterio family, who were also drafted to SmackDown, remains to be seen. Check out his tweet below.