Seth Rollins may be one of WWE’s top superstars, but he feels like it should be him in the WrestleMania main event.

The Visionary spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, where the former Grand Slam Champion weighed in on the Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns headliner at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals, a match that he has a tough time analyzing due to wanting to be in that spot. Highlights from Rollins’ interview can be found below.

Says it’s hard for him to analyze Cody vs. Roman because it is a match that he wants:

I don’t know the answer to that question man (if Cody Rhodes is the one to dethrone Roman Reigns). It’s very hard for me to look at that match unbiased, I think. I want that match, I want that spot, I want that title and to not have it, there’s a lot of salt in the wound having to talk about it so, it’s difficult for me to analyze. I will say you’re looking at two — a rock and a hard place, you know?

Regardless of his feelings he believes the matchup will be generational:

You’ve got Roman Reigns who’s on an incredible run but you’ve got Cody Rhodes who’s riding a lot of momentum and so, when those two guys meet, if that is the match, could be Sami Zayn in that spot, who knows? We’ll see after (Elimination) Chamber. It’s gonna be a generational main event of WrestleMania. Again, hard for me to feel any way but slighted by it so, that is what it is. But, I’ll take a page out of Renee’s book (Rollins referring to Special Olympics athlete) and I will support, I will support my family, my brothers and regardless of the outcome, it’s not about winning or losing, it’s how you play the game. It’s gonna be an incredible main event of WrestleMania no matter what it is.

