The lineup for tonight’s ROH On HonorClub show is continuing to take shape.

Ahead of this week’s installment of the weekly ROH On HonorClub show at 7/6c this evening, the company has announced the addition of some new matches and segments.

Added to tonight’s lineup is Dalton Castle vs. Nick Comoroto, Evil Uno vs. JD Drake, as well as matches featuring Athena, Griff Garrison and Cole Karter, and an appearance by former AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida.

Previously announced for tonight’s ROH show is Kiera Hogan vs. Diamante in women’s singles action.

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete ROH On HonorClub results.