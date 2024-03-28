Mick Foley will not be at his advertised bookings this weekend.

On Instagram, the WWE Hall of Fame legend released a statement announcing he will not be appearing at the Squared Circle Expo convention in Indianapolis, IN. this Friday and Saturday.

Additionally, “The Hardcore Legend” will no longer be appearing at the Ohio Valley Wrestling show on Thursday.

VERY SORRY TO CANCEL



I’m really sorry to give the news that I will not be able to make it to the Squared Circle convention in Indianapolis this weekend. I’ve been working through some dizziness the last couple of weeks – and my family and I feel like it would be best to cut back on my traveling until my symptoms are gone. I also will be unable to make my return to OVW Thursday as I had originally hoped.



I think I may have just done way too much driving – 40 hours in 5 days – not enough sleeping, and just taken on too many bookings in the month of March. I really take pride in making all my dates, and I absolutely do not want to let anyone down, but in this case, we feel like it’s best for me to rest up.

Squared Circle Expo also released the following statement on the matter:

We have the unfortunate news that Mick Foley has to cancel his appearance at Squared Circle Expo this weekend.



We have always said, health is more important than anything, and we hope Mick recovers quickly and we can have him at a future event! Love ya Mick!

Foley also dropped a weight loss update video on YouTube, as he is now tipping the scales at 348 pounds, after starting at 372 pounds.