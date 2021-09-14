WrestleMania 7 was originally scheduled for the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum that could have hosted upwards of 100,000 fans, but WWE changed venues and moved it to the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena that had over 16,000 fans.

WrestleMania 7 was headlined by Hulk Hogan challenging Sgt. Slaughter for the WWF Championship. The rumor has been WWE moved venues because of weak ticket sales while WWE’s narrative is it was moved to security concerns.

Sgt Slaughter talked about this during an interview with Inside The Ropes.