WrestleMania 7 was originally scheduled for the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum that could have hosted upwards of 100,000 fans, but WWE changed venues and moved it to the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena that had over 16,000 fans.
WrestleMania 7 was headlined by Hulk Hogan challenging Sgt. Slaughter for the WWF Championship. The rumor has been WWE moved venues because of weak ticket sales while WWE’s narrative is it was moved to security concerns.
Sgt Slaughter talked about this during an interview with Inside The Ropes.
“I heard different stories. They didn’t draw, didn’t do this, didn’t do that. Well, we had the biggest pay-per-view for a long, long time and Vince told me that the reason we didn’t do it was because of the security. Because of all the death threats and everything, Vince said he wasn’t going to pay the $3 million that it was going to cost to secure the Coliseum and we were going to go indoors instead.”
“That was the biggest let-down of all, that after all that work and all the things that my family and I went through, to be told that we couldn’t have the opportunity to break the record of Detroit [WrestleMania III], the 93,000, and have 104,000. In our business when they have your name and your opponent’s name, and behind it, or next to it, there’s usually two letters—‘SO’— sold out. If that’s on there, it’s like a badge on your chest. To have sold out the L.A. Coliseum would have been something that went with me to my grave. I would have made sure everybody knew about that the rest of my life because that’s something that has never happened. That was the most disappointing part of it all.”