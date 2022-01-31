Last night’s WWE Royal Rumble saw the return of Shane McMahon, who entered the men’s Rumble matchup and made it to the final three before getting eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Shane’O’Mac is scheduled to have a matchup for this year’s two-night WrestleMania 38. However, it is not currently known who McMahon could potentially face, which is why there was no full on angle to set up an opponent.

McMahon did interact with longtime rival Kevin Owens, as well as former Raw tag team champion Riddle.

Stay tuned.