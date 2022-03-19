AEW star and former NXT North American champion Shane “Swerve” Strickland announced on his social media accounts that his latest music project, “Swerve City,” will be released this weekend.

On top of the announcement Strickland has shared the full music video for one track on the album entitled, “TEARS,” which features fellow artists Chris Cage and Ace Gabbana. You can see it below.

WORLD PREMIERE OF "TEARS" @teasyjones ft. @dubonmygrind and @AceGabbana OUT NOW!!! FULL ALBUM:https://t.co/LmpQ7MbnkH My 2nd time in the Directing Thank you to everyone involved in this amazing project! Now GO SUBSCRIBE:https://t.co/EKysxjItfB https://t.co/aTKCJafDd4 pic.twitter.com/2pqGO8KLzn — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) March 18, 2022

Strickland officially signed with AEW at the March 6th Revolution pay-per-view after weeks of hype that he would be joining the promotion.