Shane Taylor has his eyes set on Eddie Kingston and the ROH World Championship.

The Jaw-Break Kid took to social media and released a list of his goals that he hopes to accomplish under the ROH banner. This was done in response to a fan, who wondered by Taylor was not in the first-ever AEW Continental Classic tournament. Taylor says that instead he wants to retake over the brand with Shane Taylor promotions, take back his ROH Television Title, and win the world title from the Mad King.

I’ve got different goals… #1. Show @theleemoriarty why he’s BEST TECHNICAL WRESTLER ON THE PLANET & Future PURE champion #2. Take back my Television Championship #3. See Eddie Kingston about that World Title #4. Have #STP reclaim it’s throne over ROH AND

@AEW #5. Expand…

Taylor attempted to reclaims his ROH Television Title against Samoa Joe at All Out but was defeated. He last competed for AEW on the WrestleDream pre-show. Check out his post below.