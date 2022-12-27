While Triple H took over as WWE’s Chief Content Officer following Vince McMahon’s departure, Shawn Michaels moved over to take over NXT creative.

Michaels made an appearance on “Culture State” podcast to discuss a wide range of topics including his working relationship with Triple H.

“From a weekly television standpoint, what we do on ‘NXT’ is more or less my ballpark,” Michaels said, clarifying that Levesque still has a heavy hand in WWE’s recruiting process but that he isn’t making decisions for individual shows. “Hunter always checks in and knows who the people are,” Michaels said. “He obviously watches the show, he sees the people that appear to have promise in his sight and in ours as well. I think he takes a mental note of who he sees and what he sees in them, and I’m sure he makes his crew aware of it as well. And then whenever those times come when they feel like they’re ready for a call-up or they see a need that they might have, that’s when they would give us a call.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc