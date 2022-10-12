WWE Hall of Famer and former multi-time world champion Shawn Michaels recently joined Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his role in NXT and how he was answering to different people in 2021 due to Triple H’s health scare. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he was answering to different people in NXT in 2021 due to Triple H’s health issues:

“Nothing sucks more than to have to follow in those footsteps and then have all these abrupt changes that you have to take over. I will say this, for my knowledge at the time, for instance, the logo that came at the last minute, even from Hunter’s standpoint, from the best of my understanding, it was ‘this is what it is.’ That’s maybe something that, I saw the interview you did with Hunter where he said there were a lot of things that people thought that he wouldn’t have done or decisions he didn’t make, but they actually were. There were some things that he did know about, but then there were others, especially as it started going and he wasn’t there, that were very different and difficult to deal with. Me, having stepped in from the outside, you can be in Orlando, but not have any idea what’s going on from a corporate standpoint in Stamford. That’s where it was difficult for me. I stepped in and was no longer answering to Hunter, I was answering to other people, and quite honestly, I wasn’t sure who that was because it was different people at different times. It was very challenging.”

Says WWE is a company where you are forced to adjust to change:

“The one thing in this company you must adjust to is change. Things can change overnight, but it was my understanding that Hunter did want to get back to the developmental. I don’t think we would have done it as drastically, for instance, starting out on the first shows with 75% new people, we wouldn’t have put anybody out there before we were ready. There were some things sort of insisted upon that we couldn’t control, I certainly couldn’t control, and Hunter because he wasn’t here had no say. It was challenging and it wasn’t fun trying to be that guy to balance both sides. Putting on a two-hour live wrestling event with people who have never done it before is not easy. What this crew has been through over the last year really brought us closer together and the fans got to watch the progression of these young men and women over the last year and over time, I think you respect what they went up against because it wasn’t easy for any of us. You do what you’re told, you take that hill whether you should be taking it, and that’s what we’ve certainly tried to do. When everything is said and done, I think we’re all better for it, going through the challenge. I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say it was rough.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)