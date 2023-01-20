AEW star Shawn Spears and former WWE & IMPACT star Cassie Lee have announced the birth their child.

The duo took to Twitter this evening and shared a photo of showing the hand of their son, Austin Jay. Austin was born on January 17th.

Lee announced that she would be stepping back from pro-wrestling last year. Spears most recently competed for AEW in October after a four month hiatus, but said in another series of tweets that he will not be returning to AEW for some time, most likely due to his new duties as a dad.