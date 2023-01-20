Last night’s AEW Dynamite was headlined by Darby Allin successfully defending the TNT championship against NJPW superstar KUSHIDA, who was making his debut for the promotion. Afterward, The Firm’s Stokely Hathaway shared a photo with the former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion when they were backstage. Check it out below.

Today is former TNT champion Wardlow’s 35th birthday. AEW took to Twitter to give a special shoutout to Mr. Mayhem, who has not been seen in AEW since he loss to Samoa Joe at New Year’s Smash.