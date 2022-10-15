AEW star Shawn Spears returned this past Wednesday on Dynamite in Toronto, then teamed up with FTR in the main event of last night’s Rampage (also in Toronto), where he picked up the victory after hitting his devastating C4 finisher.

Afterward, Spears addressed the live crowd and explained why he has been absent from programming for the last few months, revealing that his mom recently passed away. Full highlights from his post-show speech can be found below.

Says he lost his mom recently, which is why he has been absent from programming:

“So I’ve been gone for a long time, and there’s been some speculation as to why. Injuries, different plans, none of that’s true. I don’t know if it’s because I’m in Toronto. I don’t know if it’s because I’m home. I’m a pretty private person, but I feel like I owe you all an explanation. Two months ago, I Iost my mom. She would have been front and center like she has been at every other show if she was here tonight. But that woman is a perfect 10 in every way, shape, and form. Two blessings came out of that. Number one, we had time to say everything we ever wanted to say, to make her feel as loved as she possibly could. Most people don’t have that luxury. The second blessing was that on this Mother’s Day, she was the very first person to know that I was gonna be a father. So the way I see it, there’s a guardian Angel looking over my soon-to-be beautiful baby boy. So I’ve been pulled in a bunch of different directions mentally, emotionally.”

Thanks Canada and the fans in attendance for all of their support:

“I knew that coming home, each and every one of you would show up. Goddamn, did you ever. From the bottom of my heart, I will never, ever forget this day, and I have you all to thank for that. In this ring stands four men that I greatly admire. I admire them all as talents, I admire them all as men. Hey, Dax, if I could be half the father that you are to Finley, then I’m gonna be okay. I love you, Canada. Thank you for having us. We will be back.”

