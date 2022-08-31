WWE star and former two-time NXT women’s champion Shayna Baszler was the latest guest on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast to hype up this Saturday’s Clash at the Castle, where Baszler will challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown women’s title.

During the interview, Baszler breaks down the evolution to her on-screen character, and how she plans on making the most out of her current push under the new head of creative, Triple H. Highlights can be found below.

Says there is a new evolution to her character:

“I think the little bit you’ve seen, this is a totally different evolution of Shayna Baszler, so it took me a second to get my footing on Raw, and I think that’s not a big secret. Millions can see that, you can log into Peacock and watch all of that. But I think, being in the tag division, I know it’s not my thing, like my bread and butter’s the singles stuff, but I think it helped me kinda find my footing. Now, that gauntlet match that night, it’s like, you know what, like it’s go time. Let’s go. Now you see, here I am. But keep watching. Definitely I’m more comfortable like being where I’m at than I was before, but rather looking at it like Shayna’s back, it’s like, ‘What is Shayna becoming?’”

Promises to make the most out of her current push:

“I don’t know if I ever really thought the long game timeline in that sense. I’m always very hyper focused on what I’m doing. So I’m, okay, we make this agreement, I’m in the tag division, we’re gonna rule the tag division right now. Obviously the dream for anybody that gets into this business is win the title on a big show and have your moment. So it just so happens, there’s been, I don’t even think it’s as far back as 2020, but real recently, there’s been this, I don’t know, what am I doing right now? Then that gauntlet came about and it was like okay. It was like the perfect time of like, this change is about, change is in the air, this whole thing happens, and there’s a gauntlet match, and the women open SummerSlam and all this crazy stuff happened. Then like I think that very next Raw, the women were all over the show. I think they had like three matches and it was like okay, now’s the time to really get your poop in a group and get some stuff done. So yeah, regardless of how long it took, it’s happening now, and I’m not gonna waste it.”

Says she knows how Triple H operates and was ready to step-up when he took over:

“I know Triple H. I worked under Triple H for a few years, and I just kinda know the way things go. He’s always putting new people into the stuff, and I think some new faces needed to be shown, so I knew it was the right opportunity. So luckily I’ve just stayed ready so when the time came, it worked out.”

