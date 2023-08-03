Sheamus did an interview with Daily Star to discuss a wide range of topics including his match with Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER last September at the Clash at the Castle PLE last September, the first WWE UK stadium PPV since 1992. Here are the highlights:

His frustration with the match:

“I’m not upset about that at all (losing to GUNTHER at WWE Clash at the Castle). I felt it was great, it was just the type of character Sheamus is, all fits and elbows. What I was upset about and what really bothered me was the creative after that. I came out of that with so much organic momentum, and it was just wasted. It didn’t go anywhere. It was a dead end, just like with WrestleMania. Drew (McIntyre) went away because he was injured, but I was ready to go and then just nothing. There were no avenues and nowhere to go and that’s frustrating. I did the WarGames thing but that was s*** – that’s how I felt, though others might have felt differently.”

Wanting to retire with the Intercontinental Title belt: