WWE SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, and will air live on Peacock.

The top bouts confirmed for the show include Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso – Tribal Combat Match, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes.

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez is reportedly planned for the show, but still not announced by WWE as on Monday’s Raw, on-screen authority figure Adam Pearce told Rodriguez that she will get a match against Ripley for her title when she is cleared. This is a medical storyline.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the match is still planned for the show, and they could announce it anytime from now through the day of the show.

Meltzer did state that they have a time limit for SummerSlam, which he guested to be 3 1/2 to 4 hours in length for the entire main show.