WWE superstar and Japanese legend Shinsuke Nakamura will be returning to Japan to face his old rival The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s New Year 2023 event from Nippon Budokan. This will be one of Muta’s final matches of his career as he continues his retirement tour that is set to conclude next year.

This will be Nakamura’s first time competing for NOAH since 2013. He wrestled his final NJPW match in 2016 and joined WWE’s NXT roster later that year. The last time he wrestled Muta was in 2008.

