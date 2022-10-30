NJPW Battle Autumn Results 10/30/22

Makuhari Messe International Conference Hall

Chiba, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Douki vs. Kosei Fujita

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fujita backs Douki into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita ducks a clothesline from Douki. Fujita with a running shoulder tackle. Fujita bodyslams Douki. Douki blocks The Boston Crab. Fujita stomps on Douki’s back. Fujita with two forearm smashes. Short-Arm Reversal by Douki. Douki with a NeckBreaker. Douki whips Fujita across the ring. Douki scores the elbow knockdown. Douki with another NeckBreaker for a two count. Douki applies a rear chin lock. Douki transitions into a sitting abdominal stretch. Douki rolls Fujita over for a two count. Douki applies a headscissors neck lock. Fujita puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Douki toys around with Fujita. Chop Exchange. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Fujita. Douki drops Fujita with The DDT for a two count. Douki chops Fujita. Douki sends Fujita to the corner. Douki with a corner clothesline.

Fujita goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Douki blocks it. Douki rakes the eyes of Fujita. Fujita dropkicks Douki. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita whips Douki across the ring. Fujita with another dropkick for a two count. Fujita unloads two knife edge chops. Fujita with the irish whip. Fujita with a leaping back elbow smash. Douki denies The Front Suplex. Fujita with a forearm smash. Fujita with a fireman’s carry takeover for a two count. Fujita applies The Boston Crab. Douki grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita stomps on Douki’s back. Fujita goes for a Bodyslam, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki applies a waist lock. Fujita decks Douki with a back elbow smash. Douki dropkicks Fujita. Douki with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Fujita ducks a clothesline from Douki. Fujita rolls Douki over for a two count. Fujita slaps Douki in the face. Fujita hits The Front Suplex for a two count. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki with a Running Lariat for a two count. Douki makes Fujita tap out to The Italian Stretch No. 32.

Winner: Douki via Submission

Second Match: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan vs. Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima

Young Lions attacks United Empire before the bell rings. Khan runs into Cobb. Young Lions gangs up on Khan. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Nakashima with a PK to Cobb. Oiwa ducks a clothesline from Khan. Oiwa dropkicks Khan. Oiwa with a forearm smash. Oiwa runs into Khan. Shoulder Block Exchange. Khan applies The Claw. Nakashima attacks Khan from behind. Young Lions peppers Khan with forearms and running elbow smashes.

Khan blocks The Double Hip Toss. Cobb SuperKicks Nakashima. Cobb clotheslines Oiwa. Cobb HeadButts Nakashima. Cobb dumps Nakashima out of the ring. Khan drops Oiwa with The Mongolian Chop. Khan applies The Head & Arm Choke. Nakashima breaks up the submission hold. Cobb clotheslines Nakashima. United Empire connects with Two Imperial Drops to pickup the victory. After the match, Cobb talks smack about FTR.

Winner: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Third Match: Hikuleo & Master Wato vs. EVIL & Dick Togo

House Of Torture attacks Hontai before the bell rings. EVIL is putting the boots to Hikuleo. Togo with an elbow smash. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Togo. Wato goes for a dropkick, but Togo holds onto the ropes. Togo stomps on Wato’s chest. Togo with a straight right hand. Togo whips Wato across the ring. Wato with a Headscissors Takeover. Wato slides out of the ring. Togo rakes the eyes of Wato. Togo whips Wato into the steel barricade. Togo is choking Wato with his boot. EVIL wraps a t-shirt around Hikuleo’s neck. Togo slams Wato’s head on the ring apron. Togo rolls Wato back into the ring. Togo stomps on Wato’s chest. EVIL removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo applies a greco roman throat hold. Togo is choking Wato with his knee. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL is putting the boots to Wato. Wato with three overhand chops. EVIL whips Wato into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Togo. Togo rakes the back of Wato. Togo stomps on Wato’s back.

Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with a Running Fist Drop for a two count. Wato kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL wraps a t-shirt around Wato’s neck. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL yells at the referee. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL sends Wato back first into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Togo. EVIL stomps on Wato’s back and chest. Togo toys around with Wato. Wato fights from underneath. Togo rakes the eyes of Wato. Togo with two haymakers. Wato ducks a clothesline from Togo. Wato drops Togo with The Zig Zag. Wato tags in Hikuleo. Hikuleo with The Big Boot. EVIL ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Hikuleo delivers another Big Boot. Hikuleo with Two Body Avalanches. House Of Torture denies The Double Chokeslam. Double Irish Whip. Hikuleo with a double clothesline. Togo rakes the eyes of Hikuleo. Togo kicks the left knee of Hikuleo. Togo dodges The Big Boot. Hikuleo Powerslams Togo. Wato dropkicks EVIL off the apron. Wato with The Slingshot Pescado. Hikuleo connects with The Chokeslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hikuleo & Master Wato via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi and Taka Michinoku vs. David Finlay, Tiger Mask and Alex Zayne In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Zack Sabre Jr and David Finlay will start thing off. Wrist Lock Exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Uppercut Exchange. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay with a Running Uppercut. Finlay flexes his muscles. Finlay stomps on Sabre’s chest. Finlay tags in Zayne. Zayne punches Sabre in the back. Zayne applies a wrist lock. Sabre walks Zayne into the ropes. Tiger tags himself in. Tiger kicks the left shoulder of Sabre. Tiger with Two Mid-Kicks. Tiger whips Sabre across the ring. Tiger with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Tiger repeatedly kicks Sabre in the chest. Michinoku kicks Tiger in the back. Tiger knocks Michinoku off the ring apron. Tiger with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger goes for a Roundhouse Kick, but Sabre counters with The Ankle Lock. Tiger grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. All hell is breaking loose in Chiba. Sabre applies another Ankle Lock on the barricade. Sabre repeatedly kicks the left knee of Tiger. Taichi rolls Tiger back into the ring. Sabre applies a leg lock. Sabre drops his weight on the left leg of Tiger. Sabre tags in Michinoku.

Michinoku stands on the left knee of Tiger. Michinoku with two arm-ringers. Michinoku pulls back the arms of Tiger. Tiger with a Flipping Mule Kick. Taichi stomps on Tiger’s back. Suzuki Gun are mauling Tiger in the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Tiger in the back for a one count. Choke Hold Party. Tiger with three overhand chops. Chokehold Exchange. Tiger sweeps out the legs of Taichi. Tiger with a Spinning Mule Kick. Tiger tags in Zayne. Zayne clears the ring. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip from Zayne. Zayne dodges The Big Boot. Zayne with a Double Knee Drop. Zayne with a Twisting Splash for a two count. Taichi denies The Taco Driver. Zayne delivers his combination offense. Zayne with a SomerSault Leg Drop. Zayne with a leaping back elbow smash. Zayne puts Taichi on the top turnbuckle. Zayne showcases his athleticism. Taichi kicks Zayne in the face. Zayne avoids The Axe Bomber. Zayne thrust kicks the midsection of Taichi. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails Zayne with The Hook Kick. Taichi tags in Michinoku.

Michinoku repeatedly stomps on Zayne’s back. Zayne with a forearm smash. Michinoku answers with the greco roman eye poke. Zayne dodges The Pump Kick. Zayne dropkicks Michinoku. Zayne tags in Finlay. Finlay with three running elbow smashes. Following a snap mare takeover, Finlay with a corkscrew uppercut for a two count. Finlay goes for The Uranage BackBreaker, but Michinoku lands back on his feet. Michinoku with another eye poke. Michinoku kicks the left knee of Finlay. Michinoku with The La Magistral for a two count. Michinoku with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Finlay side steps Michinoku into a turnbuckle pad. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Finlay. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Michinoku SuperKicks Finlay for a two count. Michinoku applies The CrossFace. Sabre pulls Zayne out of the ring. Sabre applies a Knee Bar on the floor. Taichi with a sumo style takedown. Finlay denies The Michinoku Driver. Finlay decks Michinoku with a back elbow smash. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Michinoku. Finlay connects with Trash Panda to pickup the victory.

Winner: David Finlay, Tiger Mask and Alex Zayne via Pinfall

Fifth Match: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Taiji Ishimori & Gedo

El Desperado and Taiji Ishimori will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. Side Headlock Exchange. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Desperado. Desperado goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Second Side Headlock Exchange. Ishimori with a side headlock takeover. Desperado answers with the headscissors escape. Kanemaru and Gedo are tagged in. Gedo is playing mind games with Kanemaru. Gedo kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Gedo with two haymakers. Gedo sends Kanemaru to the corner. Kanemaru kicks Gedo in the face. Gedo kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Eye Rake Exchange. Gedo reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Kanemaru holds onto the ropes. Ishimori tugs on Kanemaru’s hair. Kanemaru knocks Ishimori off the ring apron. Gedo delivers a chop block. Gedo pulls Kanemaru out of the ring. Gedo sends Kanemaru chest first into the steel barricade. Gedo wraps the left leg of Kanemaru around the barricade. Gedo repeatedly kicks the barricade for added damage.

The referee is losing control of this match. Gedo repeatedly wraps the left leg of Kanemaru around the steel ring post. Gedo is picking Kanemaru apart. Gedo applies a front face lock. Ishimori tags himself in. Ishimori punches Kanemaru in the back. Ishimori kicks the left knee of Kanemaru. Ishimori applies a leg lock. Ishimori toys around with Kanemaru. Kanemaru with heavy bodyshots. Ishimori kicks the left knee of Kanemaru. Kanemaru uppercuts Ishimori. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Kanemaru dropkicks Ishimori. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado knocks Gedo off the apron. Ishimori kicks Desperado in the face. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Ishimori denies Guitarra de Angel. Desperado rakes the eyes of Ishimori. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Ishimori with a Corner Meteora. Following a snap mare takeover, Desperado dodges The Running Meteora. Misfired Clotheslines. Ishimori denies The SpineBuster. Ishimori with a forearm smash. Desperado answers with a back elbow smash. Ishimori with a Pump Kick. Short-Arm Reversal by Desperado. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori applies a waist lock. Desperado decks Ishimori with a back elbow smash. Desperado whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick.

Kanemaru and Gedo are tagged in. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Gedo. Gedo reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Kanemaru with another knee dropkick. Kanemaru goes for The Figure Four Leg Lock, but Gedo counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Kanemaru with a Running Boot. Kanemaru drops Gedo with The British Fall for a two count. Gedo avoids The Deep Impact. Ishimori dropkicks the left knee of Kanemaru. Ishimori applies the full nelson lock. Ishimori transitions into The YES! Lock. Gedo gets Kanemaru trapped in The Figure Four Leg Lock. Kanemaru grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Gedo decks Kanemaru with a JawBreaker. Gedo SuperKicks Kanemaru for a two count. Gedo thrust kicks the left knee of Kanemaru. Gedo goes for The Gedo Clutch, but Desperado counters with a forearm smash. Desperado with a Knee Crusher. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Gedo. Suzuki Gun slams Gedo’s knees on the canvas. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Kanemaru makes Gedo tap out to The Figure Four Leg Lock.

Winner: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Sixth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, Bushi and Titan vs. Aaron Henare, TJ Perkins, Francesco Akira and Gideon Grey In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Bushi and Francesco Akira will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Akira backs Bushi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Akira pats Bushi on the chest. Forearm Exchange. Akira leapfrogs over Bushi. Akira drops down on the canvas. Akira with a single leg dropkick for a two count. Akira hammers down on the back of Bushi’s neck. Bushi reverses out of the irish whip from Akira. Bushi drops down on the canvas. Titan with a drop toe hold. Bushi with a basement dropkick. Titan follows that with a Running Leg Drop. Double Hip Toss to Perkins. Double Basement Dropkick. Bushi sends Akira to the corner. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Titan with a leaping corner clothesline. Assisted Dropkick. Bushi tags in Naito. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Akira. Combination Cabron for a two count. Takahashi dumps Grey out of the ring. Naito is wearing Grey’s jacket. Double Irish Whip. LIJ breaks Grey’s cane over Akira’s chest. Naito starts laughing at Grey.

Naito with clubbing blows to Akira’s back. Akira reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Akira kicks Naito in the chest. Perkins the left hamstring of Naito. Akira with a basement dropkick. United Empire clears the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Chiba. Naito gets back in the ring at the count of fourteen. Akira applies The Tarantula. Akira tags in Grey. Grey stomps on Naito’s back. Grey retrieves his jacket. Grey poses for the crowd. Grey tags in Perkins. Perkins with a Running Leg Drop. Perkins with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Perkins applies a front face lock. Perkins tags in Henare. Henare with a gut punch. Henare HeadButts Naito. Henare kicks the right hamstring of Naito. Henare whips Naito across the ring. Henare with The Lou Thez Press for a two count. Henare applies a chin lock in the ropes. Henare with clubbing blows to Naito’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Naito in the back. Henare with a Senton Splash for a two count. Naito with a gut punch. Naito with forearm shivers. Naito gets distracted by Grey.

Henare kicks Naito in the gut. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Naito decks Henare with a back elbow smash. Naito ducks a clothesline from Henare. Henare goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Titan and Perkins are tagged in. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Titan. Akira pulls Titan down to the mat. Titan with a Pele Kick to Akira. Titan ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Perkins launches Titan over the top rope. Titan with an Apron Enzuigiri. Titan with a Hurricanrana to the floor. Titan follows that with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Titan delivers his combination offense. Perkins with a Roundhouse Kick. Titan matrix under a clothesline from Perkins. Titan with a Leg Lariat for a two count. Akira runs interference. Akira kicks Titan in the gut. Akira whips Titan across the ring. Flapjack/X-Factor Combination. Takahashi and Grey are tagged in. Takahashi dodges The Running Crossbody Block. Chop Exchange. Naito kicks Grey in the back. Grey calls for a time out. Grey needs time to put his t-shirt and jacket on. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. LIJ side steps the diving Grey. Titan lands The SomerSault Plancha. Grey takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Atomic Drop Party. Assisted Shotgun Dropkick. Bushi with The Suicide Dive. Takahashi makes Grey tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, Bushi and Titan via Submission

Seventh Match: Ren Narita vs. Toru Yano In A Second Round Match In The Inaugural NJPW World Television Championship Tournament

Narita attacks Yano before the bell rings. Narita kicks Yano in the gut. Narita rolls Yano back into the ring. Narita kicks Yano in the chest. Narita stomps on Yano’s chest. Narita sends Yano to the corner. Yano dodges the leaping back elbow smash. Yano wraps his jacket around Narita’s neck. Yano rolls Narita over for a two count. Narita kicks Yano in the gut. Narita punches Yano in the back. Narita slams Yano’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Narita repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Narita is choking Yano with his boot. Narita with a forearm smash. Narita whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Narita. Yano slaps Narita in the back of the head. Yano with a backslide cover for a two count. Yano with The NU for a two count. Narita drops Yano with The Big Boot. Narita dumps Yano out of the ring.

Narita continues to stomp on Yano’s chest. Yano with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano tapes Narita’s legs together. Yano puts Narita under the ring. Narita gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Yano stomps on Narita’s chest. Yano repeatedly whips Narita into the exposed steel. Yano talks smack to Narita. Yano is choking Narita with his boot. Yano is putting the boots to Narita. Narita kicks Yano in the gut. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Narita. Narita side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Narita with a Mid-Kick. Narita with a Twisting Corner Splash.

Narita punches Yano in the back. Yano tugs on Narita’s hair. Narita delivers his combination offense. Narita hits The Bridging Front Suplex for a two count. Narita applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Narita transitions into a Triangle Choke. Yano puts his foot on the middle rope which forces the break. Yano with clubbing elbow smashes. Yano dodges The Big Boot. Yano with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Yano goes for a PowerBomb, but Narita lands back on his feet. Narita nails Yano with The Pump Kick for a two count. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano catapults Narita into the exposed steel. Yano tackles Narita from behind. Yano rolls Narita over for a two count. Narita applies The Triangle Choke. Yano PowerBombs Narita. Narita rises back on his feet. Narita with a Mid-Kick for a one count. Narita connects with The Decapitation to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ren Narita via Pinfall

Eight Match: Sanada vs. KENTA In A Second Round Match In The Inaugural NJPW World Television Championship Tournament

Kenta is playing mind games with Sanada. Sanada runs after Kenta. Sanada disappears under the ring. Sanada kicks Kenta in the gut. Sanada punches Kenta in the back. Sanada rolls Kenta back into the ring. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada with a low dropkick. Kenta rakes the eyes of Sanada. Kenta with a NeckBreaker. Kenta dumps Sanada out of the ring. Kenta kicks Sanada in the gut. Kenta tosses Sanada out of the ring. Kenta kicks Sanada off the ring apron. Kenta removes a turnbuckle pad. Sanada gets back in the ring at the count of fifteen. Kenta stomps on Sanada’s chest. Kenta whips Sanada into the exposed steel. Kenta sends Sanada back to the floor. Kenta repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s chest. Sanada dumps Kenta out of the ring. Kenta avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Kenta kicks Sanada in the gut. Kenta whips Sanada into the barricade.

Sanada with a drop toe hold into the barricade. Sanada hits The Magic Screw on the floor. Sanada rolls Kenta back into the ring. Sanada goes into the lateral press for a two count. Kenta denies The TKO. Kenta lures Sanada to the outside. Kenta kicks Sanada in the gut. Kenta nails Sanada with The Green Killer. Forearm Exchange. Kenta kicks Sanada in the face. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Kenta uses Red Shoes as a shield. Kenta with a flurry of toe kicks. Sanada hammers down on the right knee of Kenta. Kenta whips Sanada into Red Shoes. Kenta kicks Sanada in the gut. Kenta drops Sanada with The DDT. Kenta grabs a steel chair. Kenta and Sanada plays hot potato with the chair. Sanada dropkicks the chair into Kenta’s face.

Sanada with The Muto MoonSault. Sanada goes for another Muto MoonSault, but Kenta gets his knees up in the air. Kenta with an inside cradle for a two count. Kenta denies The TKO. Kenta delivers The Kitchen Sink. Kenta with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Kenta rolls Sanada over for a two count. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Sanada with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Sanada with a forearm smash. Kenta answers with a series of palm strikes. Sanada uppercuts Kenta. Sanada with The Rolling Elbow. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Inside Cradle Exchange. Kenta with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Sanada sends Kenta face first into the exposed steel. Sanada connects with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada via Pinfall

