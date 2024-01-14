Shota Umino has fired back at Jack Perry.

As noted, Jack Perry appeared at NJPW Battle in the Valley and ripped up his AEW contract in a segment during the show on Saturday night in San Jose, CA.

The AEW veteran, who was wearing an armband that read, “Scapegoat,” then went on to attack NJPW star Shota Umino.

Umino spoke about the situation backstage after his match at the show.

“Boy, you got this all wrong, a stupid punk kid,” Umino said of Perry. “You think tearing up your contract and slide right into Japan?”

He continued, “Jungle Boy, anytime, anywhere. I don’t care if it’s in AEW or a ring in Japan. Anytime, anywhere I beat you, b*tch.”