Silas Young discusses his future in the wrestling business.

The former ROH Television Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking. Young, who was a regular member of the roster in the previous ROH era, says that he hopes to get a full-time gig with Tony Khan’s AEW/ROH, who he has worked for before.

I’m still working pretty regularly, still doing shows basically almost every weekend. I’ve been lucky enough to do some stuff with AEW. Basically every time they bring me there, they put me in a good position, they give me a good match, so it’s been good. I hope honestly that, the next few months to a year that maybe it turns into a job.

Young has competed for AEW/ROh dating back to 2022, and even more when ROH launched its weekly television program on HonorClub in 2023. You can check out his full interview below.

