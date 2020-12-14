WWE issued the following on their website announcing Sheamus vs. AJ Styles for Monday’s episode of Raw:

Sheamus and AJ Styles set for statement showdown

Before AJ Styles tangles with Drew McIntyre at WWE TLC, he’ll have to deal with one of the WWE Champion’s oldest friends.

The Phenomenal One will battle Sheamus on the red brand just nights before his WWE Title battle. Last week, Styles pinned Sheamus after a rogue Brogue Kick stunned McIntyre and opened the door for a Phenomenal Forearm to The Celtic Warrior.

Will Styles send a message to The King of Claymore Country with Omos in his corner? Or will Sheamus knock his good buddy’s upcoming opponent down a peg?

Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on the USA Network to see the Styles and Sheamus go toe-to-toe