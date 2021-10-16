AEW has announced on Twitter that the Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver will battle the SuperKliq (Adam Cole and the Young Bucks) in six-man tag action on this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TNT.

Also announced is a segment with the Inner Circle following their mini-reunion on last night’s Rampage.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

* CM Punk on commentary

* Inner Circle reunion

* The bracket for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament will be revealed

*SuperKliq versus The Dark Order

* Adam Page will address his Full Gear match with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

* Penelope Ford vs. Kiera Hogan

* Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Malakai Black vs. Dante Martin

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers defend the AAA titles against Andrade El Idolo’s mystery masked tag team