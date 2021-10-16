AEW has announced on Twitter that the Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver will battle the SuperKliq (Adam Cole and the Young Bucks) in six-man tag action on this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TNT.
Last night on #AEWRampage, Hangman’s friends #DarkOrder challenged the #SuperKliq, & AEW GM @TonyKhan has booked that HUGE trios match TONIGHT with @SilverNumber1, @YTAlexReynolds & @EvilUno vs @AdamColePro + @youngbucks LIVE on Saturday Night #AEWDynamite at 8/7c TONIGHT on TNT! https://t.co/oj8q9kxYui pic.twitter.com/V536u2XX57
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 16, 2021
Also announced is a segment with the Inner Circle following their mini-reunion on last night’s Rampage.
The #InnerCircle banded together after a gang assault by @ScorpioSky, @OfficialEGO & @AmericanTopTeam on #AEWRampage. @IAmJericho, @RealJakeHager, TNT Champion @sammyguevara, @Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful are reunited TONIGHT on Saturday Night #AEWDynamite at 8/7c LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/I2esFpZCNK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 16, 2021
UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:
* CM Punk on commentary
* Inner Circle reunion
* The bracket for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament will be revealed
*SuperKliq versus The Dark Order
* Adam Page will address his Full Gear match with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega
* Penelope Ford vs. Kiera Hogan
* Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Malakai Black vs. Dante Martin
* Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish
* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers defend the AAA titles against Andrade El Idolo’s mystery masked tag team