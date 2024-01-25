The viewership numbers are in for the January 24th edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 837,000 viewers, a 6% decrease from the January 17th overnight viewership of 891,000. It scored a 0.27 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was also down from the previous Wednesday’s key demo number. Despite the drop the show was #2 for the day in the 18-49 demo among cable originals and only trailed Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo.

Dynamite featured Adam Copeland battling Minoru Suzuki in the main event, as well as an AEW Trios Championship defense from The Acclaimed. It also featured Adam Page, Penta El Zero Miedo, Deonna Purrazzo, Toni Storm, Thunder Rosa, Swerve Strickland, Jeff Hardy, Wardlow and other top stars in action.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.