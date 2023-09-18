The next set of WWE Performance Center tryouts are set to take place in Orlando this week.

A new report from PWInsider notes that fourth generation wrestler Brogan Finlay is the only name 100% confirmed to participate in the tryouts as of now.

Finlay is the son of the legendary Dave “Fit” Finlay, who works as Assistant Coach and trainer at the WWE Performance Center, and the younger brother to NEVER Openweight Champion David Finlay III of NJPW.

Brogan, who turned 21 in August, began training in 2020 as a student of the WWA4 Pro Wrestling School in Atlanta, which is ran by AR Fox. He made his pro wrestling in-ring debut in early 2021, and then lost to WWA4 rival Bobby Flaco in his debut at ACTION Wrestling’s third anniversary show on April 16 of that year. Video can be seen below. That same year saw Brogan work two dates for NJPW Strong and one for Beyond Wrestling. Brogan continued working for NJPW Strong, GCW, IWTV and others in 2022, and this year he has worked several dates for GCW, JCW, and Black Label Pro, among others.

Below are a few clips of Finlay in action:

