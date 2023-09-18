There has been some speculation on CM Punk possibly pursuing legal action against AEW following his recent release, especially with how AEW President Tony Khan said it was as if his life was in danger during the All In backstage altercation with Punk at Wembley Stadium last month. Now a new report from Nick Hausman notes that Punk currently does not have any litigation pending against Khan and the company.

Furthermore, it was noted that Punk is looking to avoid any further litigation as he wants to move on with his life. Punk was described as someone who is breathing a sigh of relief now that he is away from the day-to-day drama that seemingly followed him at AEW.

There’s no confirmation on Khan and AEW having any pending legal action against Punk, but things seem quiet between the two sides. There’s also still no word yet on if Punk has a non-compete clause with AEW.

As noted at this link, Punk returned to commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championships this past Friday night at CFFC 125, and teased a potential career move in two months. This fueled rumors on Punk possibly returning to WWE at Survivor Series in November, which will take place in his hometown of Chicago. You can click here for what WWE President Nick Khan had to say about Punk following the WWE – UFC merger, or you can click here and click here for recent backstage notes on Punk.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.