A “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” match has been announced for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc.

Tonight’s NXT saw Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez appear on The Grayson Waller Effect. Waller announced that their Halloween Havoc match will be a “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” bout. He then went ahead and did the spin, and the stipulation landed on was a Weapons Wild match.

Waller also announced that Jade and Perez will play “Pick Your Poison” on the October 18 episode. They will get to choose opponents for each other, and the entire WWE roster is eligible.

NXT Halloween Havoc is scheduled for Saturday, October 22 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. It will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the current announced card, along with related clips from NXT:

Triple Threat for the Unified NXT Title

Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title

Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner or Andre Chase vs. Axiom or Nathan Frazer

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Weapons Wild Match

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.