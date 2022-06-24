Mark Coffey is your new WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion.

Thursday’s NXT UK TV tapings from London saw Coffey defeat Noam Dar to capture the Heritage Cup Title, winning the bout 2-1.

This is Coffey’s first singles reign in WWE. Dar won the title from Tyler Bate back on the October 28, 2021 NXT UK episode, and has held the title for 239+ recognized days, depending on when the title change airs. Coffey is the fourth NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion, after the inaugural champion A-Kid, Bate, and Dar.

You can click here for full spoilers from Thursday’s NXT UK tapings.

There’s no word yet on when the Dar vs. Coffey match will air, but we will keep you updated.

