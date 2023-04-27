WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long is headed back to TV.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Long is scheduled to be in Corpus Christi, TX for Friday’s SmackDown, which will kick off the 2023 WWE Draft. Long is also booked for Monday’s RAW in Fort Worth, TX, which will mark the end of the 2023 Draft.

There’s no word yet on if Long is returning just to help with Draft picks, or if this is the beginning of another run with the company.

Long, who has worked in the past as the SmackDown General Manager, has also made various special appearances for WWE over the years. He last appeared at the RAW 30th Anniversary show in January, booking a six-man match that saw Seth Rollins and The Street Profits defeat Imperium after Imperium disrespected WWE Hall of Famers DX.

