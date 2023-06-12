The singles push for Chad Gable is apparently about to begin.

A new report from Better Wrestling Experience notes that tonight’s WWE RAW will see a new storyline kick off for Gable.

Gable has long been rumored for a singles push. As of late he has worked with Alpha Academy partner Otis and Maxxine Dupri, but it remains to be seen what their roles will be in Gable’s new storyline.

