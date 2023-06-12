Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, as the Road to Money In the Bank continues.

RAW will be headlined by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn taking on WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser in a non-title match.

WWE has announced the following for tonight:

* Money In the Bank Qualifier: Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest

* Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser in a non-title match

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for tonight:

