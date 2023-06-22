Carlito is apparently headed to the WWE SmackDown roster.

There have been recent rumors on Carlito possibly signing with WWE as he canceled upcoming indie bookings. Now a new report from PWInsider notes that the July 7 SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City is targeted for Carlito’s official return to the company.

The former WWE Intercontinental & United States Champion made a surprise appearance at WWE Backlash last month to help fight off The Judgment Day as Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest in the San Juan Street Fight.

Carlito expressed interest in possibly doing more work with WWE coming out of Backlash, and a post-show report noted how WWE officials were “very happy” with the return as several people backstage spoke about how much he had matured since his last significant run in 2010. There had been several pitches in recent years to bring Carlito in for brief or full-time runs, and while word coming out of Backlash Weekend was that Carlito’s appearance was only a one-off, it was also said that this could always change. He was seen in Orlando earlier this month, and now word is that he’s returning to work full-time.

