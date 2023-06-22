Tuesday’s live Gold Rush Week 1 edition of WWE NXT drew 773,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 33.05% from last week’s 581,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.23 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 43.75% last week’s 0.16 rating in the key demo. The 0.23 rating represents 300,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 46.34% from the 205,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.16 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.23 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #8 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #40 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #64 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the highest total audience and the highest key demo rating since April 20, 2021, which was the second Tuesday airing. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were both above the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was up 33.05% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 43.75% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 21.35% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 27.77% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2022 episode was a taped show.

ESPN’s coverage of the College World Series between LSU and Tennessee topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.43 rating, also drawing 1.798 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.703 million viewers, also drawing a 0.13 key demo rating.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 5.985 million viewers. NBC’s AGT also topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.66 rating.

Tuesday’s live Gold Rush Week 1 edition of NXT aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defending against Tyler Bate with Mustafa Ali as the special referee, a #1 Contenders Triple Threat with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz, a face-off with NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Baron Corbin, Chase U’s pep rally for Thea Hail, plus WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defending against Bron Breakker, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 3 Episode: 653,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 17 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 7 Episode: 562,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Vengeance Day episode)

February 14 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 589,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 14 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Roadblock episode)

March 21 Episode: 550,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 620,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 4 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 11 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 565,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 2 Episode: 568,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 16 Episode: 564,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 578,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Battleground episode)

June 6 Episode: 615,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 13 Episode: 581,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 773,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Gold Rush Week 1 episode)

June 27 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 623,461 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.14 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

