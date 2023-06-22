AEW President Tony Khan held a media call earlier today to promote this Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view, where Khan answered a ton of different questions on some top industry topics.

One question Khan was asked about him and his father Shad Khan’s rumored interest in the MMA promotion Bellator. Khan immediately shoots the rumor down, stating he’s not really sure how that got out but that there is nothing to those reports. He says that the pro wrestling industry and MMA industry are both in a boom period, but that he wouldn’t even know how to begin to have that conversation with anyone from Bellator.

Khan asks about who released the report, and it is confirmed that it was Ariel Helwani from the MMA Hour. Khan, who has a public beef with Helwani, says that “it wouldn’t be the first time he’s inaccurately reported something.”

We’ll have a full recap of the Tony Khan media call available on Wrestling Headlines. Stay tuned.