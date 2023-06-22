Veteran WWE Superstars John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Cena will be appearing on Kevin Hart’s Peacock interview series.

Peacock has released the trailer for season 3 of “Hart to Heart,” which premieres on Thursday, July 6. The one-hour episodes feature Hart chatting with celebrities over a glass of wine.

Season 3 of “Hart to Heart” will have episodes with Cena and Rock, along with Bill Maher, Dr. Dre, J. Cole, Issa Rae, Mark Cuban, Sofia Vergara, Will Ferrell, and Will Smith.

