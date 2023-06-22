WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is still very much involved with the WWE creative process, according to Ricochet.

Ricochet recently spoke with SPORF and revealed more about McMahon’s current involvement, while also discussing how WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has handled creative.

“Vince is still involved and Vince is still talked to,” Ricochet confirmed. “He’s still someone that everyone looks to, especially with creative. So he’s got his fingers in everything too. I think Triple H and everybody in creative is just trying to do the best they can in bringing out the best in who they have. They’re trying to work to everyone’s strengths. I think that’s something that Triple H has always done.”

Ricochet continued and talked about how McMahon and Triple H are focused on growing the brand and highlighting everyone’s strengths.

“They want to grow the brand as much as possible,” he continued. “Whether it’s RAW or SmackDown or NXT. They’re trying to highlight the strengths of everybody. I think it’s been great so far. Everybody sees the popularity of the brand now, so they just want to expand it as much as possible. I think what they’ve been doing recently with everybody has been great. Everybody’s been going out there and giving it their all.”

