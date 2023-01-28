As we’ve noted, there’s been talk that Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona may return to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight, with Cardona possibly bringing back his Zack Ryder gimmick. Green has been signed for a few months, and has been waiting on creative plans for her return.

In an update, PWInsider has confirmed that Green and Cardona are both currently in San Antonio, and that Green is booked for the Women’s Royal Rumble. It was not confirmed that Cardona is booked, but word is that he’s being hidden from plain sight backstage.

A WWE source believed that Cardona would be given several months to fulfill his indie dates that have been announced.

Regarding Green’s WWE return, Fightful Select adds that there have been tentative creative plans for her to play a comedic “Karen” character.

