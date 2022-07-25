NJPW held its High Alert TV tapings in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the Grady Cole Center. These matches will air on future episodes of Strong. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of WrestleZone:

– Jorel Nelson def. Shane Haste

– JR Kratos def. Drew Adler

– John Skyler def. Lucky Ali

– Dax Harwood def. Rocky Romero

– Hikuleo def. Big Damo

– Kevin Knight & DKC def. Heat Seekers (Elliot Russel and Sigmon)

– QT Marshall def. Parker Li; Shot Umino confronted Marshall after the match, and QT escaped.

– TJP def. Mascara Dorado

– STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) def. Fred Yehi. Rosser wondered who his next challenger would be after the match, and TJP answered to set up a title match at NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed.

– KUSHIDA & Ren Narita def. The Workhorsemen

– Eddie Kingston def. Jake Something

– STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship finals: Aussie Open def. Christopher Daniels & Uemura to win the titles

– El Desperado def. Blake Christian & Hiromu Takahashi