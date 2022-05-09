Impact Wrestling returned to the Promowest Pavilion in Newport, KY to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS TV. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of Impact Asylum:

Crazzy Steve defeated Zicky Dice

Kenny King defeated Chris Bey

Impact Knockout’s World Tag Team Champions The Influence defeated Alisha & Gisele Shaw to retain the titles

Josh Alexander & Tomohiro Ishii defeated El Phantasmo & Jay White

Eric Young defeated Chris Sabin to win Gauntlet for the Gold and earn a World Championship Match at Slammiversary

Mike Bailey defeated Laredo Kid to qualify for Ultimate X at Slammiversary

Mia Yim, Taya Valkyrie, Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz, Deonna Purrazzo, & Savannah Evans

The Good Brothers defeated Matt Taven & Mike Bennett

Masha Slamovich defeated Shawna Reed

Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoe Brothers defeated Violent by Design to retain the titles