State Of Pennsylvania Issues Bench Warrant For WWE Hall of Famer Sunny

According to PW Insider, Pennsylvania has issued a bench warrant for WWE Hall of Famer Sunny (real name Tammy Sytch), which will authorize her arrest. This comes one day after the state revoked Sunny’s parole due to her most recent incarceration for operating a motor vehicle during a second suspended license, contempt of a domestic violence restraint order, and eluding a police officer in New Jersey. She is currently still being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

