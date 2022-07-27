WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and new Head of Creative Triple H is celebrating his 53rd birthday today.

Stephanie McMahon, WWE’s new Chairwoman & Co-CEO, took to Twitter to wish her husband a Happy Birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart sing! I Love You @TripleH!!!,” she wrote with a screenshot from their Carpool Karaoke segment.

Stephanie also commented on WrestleMania 40 being held in the City of Brotherly Love in 2024.

“After a long 25 years, WrestleMania is coming back to the City of Brotherly Love – only this time at @LFFStadium over 2 nights, April 6 & 7, 2024! #WrestleMania40,” she wrote.

As noted, WWE announced today that WrestleMania 40 will be held on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, 2014 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. You can click here for the full announcement, which includes details on the WrestleMania 40 Week events.

Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart sing! I Love You @TripleH!!! pic.twitter.com/XI7UYsDtMd — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 27, 2022

After a long 25 years, WrestleMania is coming back to the City of Brotherly Love – only this time at @LFFStadium over 2 nights, April 6 & 7, 2024! #WrestleMania40 https://t.co/lTYLM2oW9P — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 27, 2022

