WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is set to have his own TV show on A&E.

WWE and A&E previously announced that Superstar Sundays will return on February 19 with the season premiere of “Biography: WWE Legends” at 8pm ET and the season two premiere of WWE Rivals at 10pm ET. Now a new report from Wrestlenomics has revealed that “Stone Cold Takes On America” will begin airing after season three of Biography wraps.

“Stone Cold Takes On America” is scheduled to have a 10-week run, beginning Sunday, April 9 and ending Sunday, June 11. No other details were provided.

Each episode of WWE Biography will run for two hours. The season three premiere will feature the nWo (February 19), then the rest of the season will feature the following WWE Hall of Famers – Jake “The Snake” Roberts (February 26), Chyna (March 5), Kane (March 12), The Iron Sheik (March 19), Dusty Rhodes (March 26).

Season two of WWE Rivals will feature actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. leading a roundtable discussion of WWE luminaries, who will delve into the storylines and characters behind the rivalries that built WWE. Each one-hour episode will include archival footage plus interviews with the Legends involved and the Superstars that watched the rivalries unfold. The season two premiere of Rivals will feature Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant (February 19), then the rest of the season will focus on The Undertaker vs. Mankind (February 26), The Rock vs. John Cena (March 5), Triple H vs. Batista (March 12), Lita vs. Trish Stratus (March 19), Brock Lesnar vs. current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (March 26), Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart (April 9), Steve Austin vs. Shawn Michaels (April 16). It should be noted that the Lita vs. Stratus episode was not included in the original announcement from WWE and A&E earlier this month.

Wrestlenomics notes that new episodes of these series will not air on Sunday during WrestleMania 39 Weekend on April 2.

It was also previously announce that season two of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures will air some time later this year. Now we know that the season will premiere on Sunday, April 23, and will wrap with the finale of the “Stone Cold Takes On America” series.

This season of Most Wanted Treasures will see WWE Hall of Famers Lita, Booker T and Mick Foley lead the search for WWE’s most iconic memorabilia. The season two premiere on April 23 will feature Steve Austin, and the April 30 episode will feature DX. The rest of the season will air through June 11 with air dates not yet decided. Those episodes will feature Randy Savage, Bret Hart, Roddy Piper, the Samoan Dynasty, Bill Goldberg, and Kurt Angle.

